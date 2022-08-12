Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.18.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE BDGI traded up C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,261. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.75. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$22.54 and a 52 week high of C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.