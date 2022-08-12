Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

