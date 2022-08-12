Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

