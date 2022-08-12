Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SAN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.