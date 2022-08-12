Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SAN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

