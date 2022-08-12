Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 256,072 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock worth $90,038,061. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

