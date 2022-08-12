Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8,439.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $33,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LYV opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.