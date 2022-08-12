Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2,245.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

