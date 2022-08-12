Bank of Nova Scotia Has $33.58 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.85 and a 200-day moving average of $426.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

