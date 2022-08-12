Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

