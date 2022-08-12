Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 18,054 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.34. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.