Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 4,231 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMP opened at $283.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

