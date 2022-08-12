Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,467 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after buying an additional 86,939 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

