Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,433,001 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,433,001 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.07 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

