Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,566 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $434.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.15. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

