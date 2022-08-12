Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after buying an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,690,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.57. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

