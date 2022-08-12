Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$86.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$88.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$89.54.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$79.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.66. The stock has a market cap of C$95.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$71.21 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

