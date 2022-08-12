Barclays Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

