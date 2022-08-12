Barclays Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.