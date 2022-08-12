Barclays Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

