Barclays Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $110.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after acquiring an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.