Barclays Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $13.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,536,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

