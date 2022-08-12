Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 990 ($11.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,434.78. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 994.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,053.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

