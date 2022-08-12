BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $124,044.93 and approximately $27.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00064954 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.