Bella Protocol Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $42.74 million and $25.58 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

