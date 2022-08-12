Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.11). Approximately 1,003,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 944,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.10).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,060.00.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($12,823.22). Also, insider Kate Bolsover sold 6,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.91), for a total value of £9,867.10 ($11,922.55).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

