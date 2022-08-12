Benchmark Trims Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price to $15.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

