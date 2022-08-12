BENQI Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $49.18 million and $13.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,016,085 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

