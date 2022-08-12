Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,909. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.