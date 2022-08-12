Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.76 ($5.88) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($17.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.76.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

