Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 258 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 583,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.