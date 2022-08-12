Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.