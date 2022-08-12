Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,152,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $192.44 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

