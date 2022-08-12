Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $329,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

TSM stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

