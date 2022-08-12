Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 159 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.34 and a 200 day moving average of $290.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $286.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

