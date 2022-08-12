Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.56.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 11,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,107. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.