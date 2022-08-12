Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.56.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 11,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,107. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.