Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Better Choice had a net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

Better Choice Price Performance

BTTR stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.25. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Young bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 548,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,202. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 529,452 shares of company stock worth $1,066,282. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

