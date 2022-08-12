Biechele Royce Advisors Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,903. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

