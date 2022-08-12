Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 274,870 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274,870 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 31,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $820.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

