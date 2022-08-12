Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 2,591,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

