Big Data Protocol Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $134,634.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,520,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

