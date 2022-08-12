Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 869,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 269,751 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY remained flat at $9.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,632. Big Sky Growth Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

