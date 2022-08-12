BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $409,846.80 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16.

On Friday, May 27th, Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,898. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.78.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

