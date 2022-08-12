BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 619.91% and a negative return on equity of 115.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
BioCardia Stock Up 5.3 %
BioCardia stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
