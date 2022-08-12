BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 619.91% and a negative return on equity of 115.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

BioCardia Stock Up 5.3 %

BioCardia stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

