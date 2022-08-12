Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.
Bioventus stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
