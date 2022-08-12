Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Bioventus Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BVS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $670.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

About Bioventus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

