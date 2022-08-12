Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Bioventus Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of BVS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $670.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.07.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
