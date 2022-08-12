Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 152,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,458. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
