Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT stock remained flat at C$7.05 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,582. The company has a market cap of C$378.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$6.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.