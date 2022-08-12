BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading 4.1% Higher

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 622,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 782,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
BIT Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
