BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading 4.1% Higher

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 622,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 782,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BIT Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

