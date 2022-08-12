Bitcoin Incognito 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $11,650.03 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

