BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $61,213.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

